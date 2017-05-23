Talent backs away, for now, on exclus...

Talent backs away, for now, on exclusion zones

Faced with opposition in public testimony and the threat of a lawsuit, Talent City Council last week backed away from an ordinance that would exclude troublemakers from city parks. That doesn't mean the idea is dead, however.

