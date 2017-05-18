Stamp Out Hunger food drive
Medford, Ore., - With the help of local postal workers, ACCESS is bringing in thousands of pounds of food to Rogue Valley families in need. Residents from Jackson County, to across the country left out non perishable food for their mailmen to pick up and deliver to local food banks.
