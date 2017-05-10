Solar panels planned on prime farmland outside Medford
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has given tentative approval for a 90-acre solar panel project that would be located on prime agricultural land outside Medford. The $12.7 million project proposed by Orijis Energy would have 37,905 solar panels along Rossanley Drive, also known as Highway 238.
