Sister of Medford woman swept away by river speaks out

Friday May 19

As the Josephine County Search and Rescue team announces the suspension of the search for missing woman Tina Behneke, her sister Nicole Burnett is speaking out. "She'll do what she wants to do, you can't stop her, she's a wildfire," Burnett said.

