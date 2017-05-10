Shooting at Medford home
One man was shot, another was taken into police custody Wednesday night. The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. along the 4600 block of Eagle Trace Drive in Medford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC