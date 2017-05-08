Second car break-in suspect arrested

Ashland police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a recent string of auto burglaries. Arthur Paul Summers, 35, of Medford was arrested May 4 in Medford on a felony charge of first-degree theft and conspiring to commit first-degree theft, and on misdemeanor charges of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools and second-degree theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.