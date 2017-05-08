Second car break-in suspect arrested

Second car break-in suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Ashland police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a recent string of auto burglaries. Arthur Paul Summers, 35, of Medford was arrested May 4 in Medford on a felony charge of first-degree theft and conspiring to commit first-degree theft, and on misdemeanor charges of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools and second-degree theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr 15 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different (Aug '16) Aug '16 roncole 1
News The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09) Jul '16 Wolfdog 11
Child Rear View (Jun '16) Jun '16 Introspective 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC