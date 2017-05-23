Medford doctor is doing away with ins...

Medford doctor is doing away with insurance

Friday May 19 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- A Medford doctor will stop working with health insurance companies and offer a subscription based medical plan. It's called direct primary care and while it strays from the healthcare norm, Dr. Dhillip Olshausen says the benefits are worth it.

