Man survives fall into Crater Lake cadera
The 22-year-old was rescued by helicopter and taken to a Medford hospital Sunday evening after he fell over the rim and tumbled down the crater just after 2 p.m., according to Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe. Park rangers had to rappel roughly 600 feet into the caldera just to spot the man, McCabe said.
