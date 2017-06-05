Man survives fall into Crater Lake ca...

Man survives fall into Crater Lake cadera

Thursday May 25 Read more: The News-Review

The 22-year-old was rescued by helicopter and taken to a Medford hospital Sunday evening after he fell over the rim and tumbled down the crater just after 2 p.m., according to Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe. Park rangers had to rappel roughly 600 feet into the caldera just to spot the man, McCabe said.

