Lithia expands into new markets

Lithia, of Medford, Ore., is buying Baierl Auto Group in Pittsburgh, which has six rooftops that sell Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Kia, Subaru and Toyota vehicles. Two other, smaller Baierl stores are being spun off to their managers.

