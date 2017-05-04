Lithia expands into new markets
Lithia, of Medford, Ore., is buying Baierl Auto Group in Pittsburgh, which has six rooftops that sell Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Kia, Subaru and Toyota vehicles. Two other, smaller Baierl stores are being spun off to their managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
|The 3 Best Pizza Restaurants in Medford, Oregon (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Wolfdog
|11
|Child Rear View (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Introspective
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC