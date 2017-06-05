JaCo Sheriff says county needs new jail
Medford, Ore., - Jackson County's Sheriff says the county needs a new jail, one up to three times the size of the current one. Right now the system works on a one in, one out basis - so if someone comes in with more serious crimes, another inmate will be released.
