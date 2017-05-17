Honor guard remembers fallen troopers
Medford, Ore.- Oregon state trooper Mike Benson has never met Philip Lowd but they share a bond that will connect them for the rest of their lives. And Lowd did just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC