Goslings cause I-5 traffic jam
A family of geese and goslings caused a Monday morning traffic jam on Interstate 5 before being herded safely off the roadway. The geese wandered onto I-5 not far from North Medford's Exit 30 after apparently passing through a breach in a fence that had been cut by someone, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC