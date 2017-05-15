Goslings cause I-5 traffic jam

Goslings cause I-5 traffic jam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A family of geese and goslings caused a Monday morning traffic jam on Interstate 5 before being herded safely off the roadway. The geese wandered onto I-5 not far from North Medford's Exit 30 after apparently passing through a breach in a fence that had been cut by someone, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different (Aug '16) Aug '16 roncole 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC