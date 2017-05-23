Day of Caring brings out hundreds of volunteers
Medford, Ore., - The shoveling sound of a helping hand, giving back to the community - is all part of the United Way Day of Caring. "We are helping the Girl Scouts revamp their front yard with some bark, and in the back we're planting some trees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC