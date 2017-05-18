Committee asks hard questions about budget
This is the time of year every two years when seven citizens selected by the Ashland City Council sit down with the full council to decide how to allocate its funding for the next two years. It's a difficult process, as evidenced by hard questions and the occasional flaring temper.
