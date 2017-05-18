Committee asks hard questions about b...

Committee asks hard questions about budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

This is the time of year every two years when seven citizens selected by the Ashland City Council sit down with the full council to decide how to allocate its funding for the next two years. It's a difficult process, as evidenced by hard questions and the occasional flaring temper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different (Aug '16) Aug '16 roncole 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC