Big jumps in use of force, violent crime

41 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Ashland police used force 29 times in 2016, a 93 percent increase over the 15 times in 2015, but fewer than the 32 times in 2014, Police Chief Tighe O'Meara told the City Council Tuesday during its annual report on use of force by the department. Increases in "part one" crimes and violent crime from 2015 to 2016 also topped 90 percent.

