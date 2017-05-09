AAMCO Franchisee Opens Second Locatio...

AAMCO Franchisee Opens Second Location In Medford, Oregon

Tuesday May 9 Read more: NOLN

AAMCO Transmissions, Inc., franchisor of the world's largest branded chain of transmission specialists and an industry leader in total car care services, announced today it has expanded in Oregon with the opening of its first location in Medford. The new auto repair shop is located at 3112 Crater Lake Avenue and features eight full service repair bays, transmission, auto repair and fleet services.

