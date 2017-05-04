SWAT situation ends peacefully at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Medford, Ore.- A SWAT situation outside Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center ended peacefully Friday morning after more than three hours of lockdown. According to Medford Police Department, a 60-year-old man arrived at the hospital's emergency room parking area about 4:30 a.m. and menaced a security guard with a gun.
