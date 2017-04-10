Ordinance amendment could help police crack-down on nuisance properties
Targeted enforcement of a home on north Columbus led to the arrests of 4 people over the weekend. It's part of an effort by Medford police to better deal with nuisance properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Sat
|Elks Member
|56
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
|Review: something different (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|roncole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC