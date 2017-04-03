Medford prepares for annual Pear Blossom Festival
For decades thousands of Southern Oregonians have celebrated the arrival of spring at the annual Pear Blossom Festival in Medford, Oregon. The 2014 61st Pear Blossom Parade featured 150 entries and 4,000 participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Oregon State Elks
|53
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|good day
|187
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC