Downtown gets exclusion zone
Under threat of a lawsuit, the Medford City Council Thursday approved giving police the authority to ban people from the downtown for illegal conduct, though some councilors and audience members suggested the new law targets the homeless. The ordinance, which expands on a law that applies to city parks, would create an exclusion zone bordered by Bear Creek, Oakdale Avenue, Sixth Street and 10th Street.
