Construction underway for In-N-Out Burger in Grants Pass
Oregon's first In-N-Out Burger opened a year and a half ago in Medford off of Crater Lake Highway. NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado.
