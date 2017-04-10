Congressman schedules town halls acro...

Congressman schedules town halls across Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Oregon republican law maker, U.S. Representative Greg Walden, is touring the state for several town hall meetings. Rep. Walden will be in Medford and Grants Pass on April 14th to get voter's opinions on many of the heated issues now before congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 16 hr Elks Member 56
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 23 hr Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16) Aug '16 Sniper01 3
Review: something different (Aug '16) Aug '16 roncole 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC