Congressman schedules town halls across Oregon
Oregon republican law maker, U.S. Representative Greg Walden, is touring the state for several town hall meetings. Rep. Walden will be in Medford and Grants Pass on April 14th to get voter's opinions on many of the heated issues now before congress.
