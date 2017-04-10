Bottle deposit Facebook video goes vi...

Bottle deposit Facebook video goes viral after water reportedly stolen

Monday Apr 3

Oregon has a new bottle deposit law. It means you get ten cents back for each bottle or can you return for recycling.

Medford, OR

