Amy Drake selected as library foundation director
The public can meet Drake from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Medford library's Adams Room, 205 S. Central Ave., Medford. Drake has nearly nine years of experience in supporting cultural institutions, including grant writing, developing collaborative relationships, expanding audience reach and executing public events.
