Additional arrests made in Medford murder
Medford, Ore.- Two more people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at the Brentwood Village Apartments in Medford Wednesday. 25-year-old Jordan Andres was killed early Wednesday morning in the stairwell of the apartment complex.
