Wine Press Northwest Names DANCIN Vineyards "Oregon Winery of the Year"

MEDFORD, ORE March 16, 2017: DANCIN Vineyards, www.dancinvineyards.com , an ultra-premium producer of Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Barbera and Port-style wines near Jacksonville, Ore., is Wine Press Northwest magazine's 2017 "Oregon Winery of the Year." Veteran wine writer Eric Degerman noted in his story out this week: "One key to DANCIN's growth has been [owners Dan and Cindy] Marca's 27 acres of Burgundy varietiesThe shaded aspect to their site, along with an elevation range of 1,700 to 2,000 feet, benefits the vines in the summer during the hottest points of the day."

