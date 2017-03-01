Unusual Fog Clearing Apparatus Keeps Airline Passengers Moving
Ground crews at the Medford, Oregon airport aerially disperse crushed dry ice from this helium balloon to clear away freezing fog. When Mother Nature throws travelers a curve ball and freezing fog descends over the airport in Medford, Oregon, it can delay takeoffs and landings.
