Unusual Fog Clearing Apparatus Keeps ...

Unusual Fog Clearing Apparatus Keeps Airline Passengers Moving

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Ground crews at the Medford, Oregon airport aerially disperse crushed dry ice from this helium balloon to clear away freezing fog. When Mother Nature throws travelers a curve ball and freezing fog descends over the airport in Medford, Oregon, it can delay takeoffs and landings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) 2 hr Lookng 5
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 17 hr Elks member 36
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Jackson County was issued at March 03 at 3:57AM PST

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC