This new pear variety is actually cal...

This new pear variety is actually called Best Ever, and it goes on sale Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Could a pear named "Best Ever" possibly live up to its boastful name? It's been a long time coming, but fruit-curious Southern Californians now have a chance to taste for themselves a pear with a rich, spicy, vinous flavor. Bred by Frank Reimer near Medford, Ore., in 1935, Best Ever is a cross of the prized Comice pear with an obscure French variety called Louis Pasteur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 12 hr Elk member 46
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb '17 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC