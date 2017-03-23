This new pear variety is actually called Best Ever, and it goes on sale Saturday

Could a pear named "Best Ever" possibly live up to its boastful name? It's been a long time coming, but fruit-curious Southern Californians now have a chance to taste for themselves a pear with a rich, spicy, vinous flavor. Bred by Frank Reimer near Medford, Ore., in 1935, Best Ever is a cross of the prized Comice pear with an obscure French variety called Louis Pasteur.

