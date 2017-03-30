The Dumpster Fire Hasn't Been Put Out Quite Yet
The dumpster fire, the American Dialect Society's Word of the Year for 2016 , is still with us. There was an actual dumpster fire in Medford, Oregon, on Tuesday, and another one in Salem, Massachusetts, last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Oregon State Elks
|52
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|good day
|187
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Tell me all the good and bad about Medford. (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Sniper01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC