Social media post from Idaho concerns southern Oregon residents
Medford, Ore.- A social media post outlining an assault on a hiker at Table Rock had southern Oregon residents concerned Tuesday morning. It turns out, the assault happened at Table Rock in Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Elks Member
|43
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC