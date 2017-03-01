Rural residents deserve to meet with ...

Rural residents deserve to meet with their representatives

Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden hasn't been among those members of Congress confronting angry crowds at town hall meetings since President Donald Trump was sworn in - in large part because he hasn't held one recently in populated places such as Medford or even Jackson County. He needs to face the music by holding an in-person town hall here.

