Rogue Credit Union denial overturned

1 hr ago

Rogue Credit Union prevailed in its request to build a new branch at 1651 Ashland Street and to begin official discussions with two non-profits about creating affordable housing on the adjacent property. The Ashland City Council on Tuesday unanimously reversed the city's Planning Commission and staff recommendations to deny the credit union application.

