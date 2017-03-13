Refugee family offers gratitude for a beacon of hope
Vietnamese refugees rest in roadside ditch after passing through North Vietnamese lines as smoke rises in the background from South Vietnamese and U.S. Air strikes. The Ly family escaped Vietnam and after spending several years in a refugee camp, a group of Oregon families sponsored their trip to America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Mar 10
|Elks Member
|43
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC