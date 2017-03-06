Police reports, March 3-6
Friday, 8:12 a.m. - Police investigated a report of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Madrone Street. Friday, 11:13 a.m. - Police investigated a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Walker Avenue.
