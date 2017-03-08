Patridge to step down as Klamath County DA, OLCC Chair
Klamath Falls, Ore.- Klamath County District Attorney and Oregon Liquor Control Commission Chair Rob Patridge has confirmed to NBC5 News he's resigning from both positions. His resignation is effective Friday.
