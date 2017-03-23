Merkley plans Saturday town halls in Medford, Grants Pass
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will hold town hall meetings in Medford and Grants Pass Saturday as part of a five-county set of meetings. The first local meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Grants Pass High School Commons, 830 N.E. Ninth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Elk member
|46
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb '17
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC