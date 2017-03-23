Merkley plans Saturday town halls in ...

Merkley plans Saturday town halls in Medford, Grants Pass

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will hold town hall meetings in Medford and Grants Pass Saturday as part of a five-county set of meetings. The first local meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Grants Pass High School Commons, 830 N.E. Ninth Street.

