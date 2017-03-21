Medforda s soggy, but Ashlanda s soggier
From the Crater Lake rim to Mount Ashland and ridges above the region's waterways, it's been a wet year. Snowpack numbers range from 120 inches at Crater Lake to 175 inches at Mount Ashland, while precipitation figures are well above norms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|7 hr
|Womens Rights
|44
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC