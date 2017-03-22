Medford could take possession of problem houses
The Medford City Council is one step closer to allowing the City to take control of problem homes. It's an issue that's been long talked about, but now the ball is rolling, and homeowners, or lien holders, will be asked to step up to the plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
