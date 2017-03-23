Kid Time! receives $75,000 donation
Medford, Ore.- AllCare Health has donated $75,000 to Kid Time! children's museum to provide staffing for education programs, as well as a new bilingual staff position for kids who speak Spanish. "Contributing to early learning and parenting education programs in our community is one way we want to support Southern Oregonians," said Susan Fischer, Health and Education Integration Coordinator at AllCare Health.
