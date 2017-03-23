Kid Time! receives $75,000 donation

Kid Time! receives $75,000 donation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- AllCare Health has donated $75,000 to Kid Time! children's museum to provide staffing for education programs, as well as a new bilingual staff position for kids who speak Spanish. "Contributing to early learning and parenting education programs in our community is one way we want to support Southern Oregonians," said Susan Fischer, Health and Education Integration Coordinator at AllCare Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 1 hr WHY in Gods name 185
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 22 hr Elk member 46
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC