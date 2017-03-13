Judge Rules Environmental Groups Can ...

Judge Rules Environmental Groups Can Intervene In Cascade-Siskiyou Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

A federal judge in Medford, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that several environmental groups can intervene in a lawsuit aimed at preventing the expansion the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southern Oregon. During his final days in office, President Obama expanded the national monument by about 48,000 acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Mar 10 Elks Member 43
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC