Jackson Co. Commissioners do not support upper Rogue River petition
Medford, Ore.- A petition to ban jet boats from the upper Rogue River, does not have the support of Jackson County Commissioners. The petition filed last month by fly fishers to the Oregon Marine Board looks to ban jet pump or propeller run boats from Table Rock Road Bridge to the barrier dam at the Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery, except for emergencies.
