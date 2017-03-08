Jackson Co. Commissioners do not supp...

Jackson Co. Commissioners do not support upper Rogue River petition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- A petition to ban jet boats from the upper Rogue River, does not have the support of Jackson County Commissioners. The petition filed last month by fly fishers to the Oregon Marine Board looks to ban jet pump or propeller run boats from Table Rock Road Bridge to the barrier dam at the Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery, except for emergencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Fri Elks Member 43
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC