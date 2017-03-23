Grants Pass woman arrested for DUII a...

Grants Pass woman arrested for DUII after fleeing fatal crash

Sunday Mar 19

A Grants Pass woman was arrested Saturday for a DUII after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday. Oregon State Police originally responded to the scene of what was reported as a single car crash at milepost 59 on Interstate 5 southbound at 8:22 p.m. A black 2000 Volkswagen Jetta had flipped on its side and collided with a guardrail.

