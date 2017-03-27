Dumpster fire in downtown Medford
Medford, Ore.- One confirmed fire and another potential start of a fire, both involving garbage, sparked concerned in downtown Medford Tuesday. A dumpster fire near the intersection of Grape and 8th Streets did some exterior damage to a downtown business just after 11 a.m. "MPD is checking another area that has some concern with another fire start in it sounds like another trash area," said Fire Chief Tom McGowan.
