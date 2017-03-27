Dumpster fire in downtown Medford

Dumpster fire in downtown Medford

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore.- One confirmed fire and another potential start of a fire, both involving garbage, sparked concerned in downtown Medford Tuesday. A dumpster fire near the intersection of Grape and 8th Streets did some exterior damage to a downtown business just after 11 a.m. "MPD is checking another area that has some concern with another fire start in it sounds like another trash area," said Fire Chief Tom McGowan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) 6 hr Oregon State Elks... 49
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Wed good day 187
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC