Car accidents closes 2 lanes of Central ave in Medford

Friday Mar 24

Central avenue was closed down to one lane in West Medford on Friday, after a car flipped and landed on it's side. Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend.

