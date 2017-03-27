Car accidents closes 2 lanes of Central ave in Medford
Central avenue was closed down to one lane in West Medford on Friday, after a car flipped and landed on it's side. Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Wed
|Elks Member
|47
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Wed
|good day
|187
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC