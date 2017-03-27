Ashland man sentenced in torture, maiming case
An Ashland man was sentenced Tuesday to 7½ years in prison for torturing and maiming another man with a sledgehammer and other tools and threatening to eat the brains of the victim's dog. Ronald Ledell Harris, 51, pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of second-degree assault and coercion for the Oct. 18, 2016, attack that went on for hours.
