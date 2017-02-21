Trump protest scheduled in Medford
Medford, Ore.- Dozens of people are expected to gather in downtown Medford Monday for a protest against the Trump Administration. "This President's Day we stand against any and all attacks on our collective rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC