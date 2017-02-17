SoHumane dogs up for adoption

SoHumane dogs up for adoption

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Medford, Ore., - Dozens of people lined up outside the doors at So Humane this morning, waiting to get first shot at a large group of furry friends. Thanks to their saving train program, the organization got 60 new dogs on Monday from a high kill shelter in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Sun Leaving soon 182
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Feb 8 Elks member 29
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb 6 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
Lacey elaine oliver Jan 28 Lilysdaddy 1
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan 24 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
See all Medford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medford Forum Now

Medford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Medford, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC