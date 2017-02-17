Robber will spend 16 years in prison for targeting Medford banks
Medford, Ore.- A man who robbed three Medford banks over the course of a year will spend more than 16 years in federal prison. Jeffrey Edward Ownby, 30, was sentenced Thursday for committing three armed bank robberies using a sawed-off shotgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC