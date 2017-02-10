Providence clinics evacuated after suspicious package found
Medford Police said the suspicious item that was found outside Providence Health and Services has been determined to be a fake bomb. Police initially believed the bomb was real, but once the Oregon State Bomb Squad arrived, they determined it was a fake.
