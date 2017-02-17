Police pursuit in Medford and Phoenix
Medford Police say they recognized one of the suspects in the car - Aaron Eaton, leaving a known drug house around 10 last night. MPD tried to pull the car over on Barnett Road, but say the driver - Kara Duran, took off on North Phoenix Road into Phoenix City limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Sun
|Leaving soon
|182
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Feb 8
|Elks member
|29
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan 24
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Find what you want!
Search Medford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC